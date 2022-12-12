Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange with Chloe and Brooklyn, two of his four children, and his wife Angela. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hinting at announcements about retirements last week, Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange said he is going to be one of the MPs not seeking re-election next year.

Strange is retiring from Parliament to spend more time with his four children and to support his wife Angela who is a Waikato Regional councillor.

He said his job as an MP meant he had to spend a lot of time away from his family in the past five years.

“I’m away Tuesday to Thursday in Wellington most weeks and then I’m also around the country at other various events, travelling overseas at times as well... [This] means I miss out on supporting my children.”

Strange was first elected to Parliament as a Hamilton-based List MP in 2017 before becoming the Hamilton East MP in 2020 winning the seat with a 2973 margin over National MP David Bennett.

NZ Herald reporter Thomas Coughlan reported last week that Labour MPs were forced to clarify whether they intended to stand at the next election after leader Jacinda Ardern hinted that announcements about retirements would be made this week.

Strange wouldn’t name any possible Labour candidates in the run for the Hamilton East seat in the next election only saying he knew there was some interest in the position.

When asked whether he would step down from Parliament while he was politically on a high and so he won’t get defeated in the next election, Strange said he had been thinking about retiring for a little while and had a meeting to discuss his retirement with the Prime Minister and the Labour Party president Jill Day a couple of months ago.

“[My retirement] is not linked to the by-election result... it’s not liked to any other particular people. It’s very much a personal decision for our family.”

Strange said while Ardern was sad to hear about his decision, she had been very supportive.

“The Prime Minister thanked me for my work... and for my advocacy for Hamilton. She said she understands my desire to spend more time with my family and she wishes me all the very best in terms of my next steps.”

Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange, Minister of Transport Michael Wood and Tainui Group Holdings CEO Chris Joblin discuss the Ruakura Superhub. Photo / Jamie Strange - facebook

He wouldn’t confirm what those next steps are going to be, saying he would keep “an open mind to any form of employment”.

Strange doesn’t lack options: He used to be a music teacher at Berkley Middle School, he was a youth pastor and also stood unsuccessfully for Hamilton City Council in 2013.

When asked whether he would consider standing for council again or going back to teaching, he said they were both options.

“I’m passionate about economic development in the Waikato Region... I always had a focus on supporting people... We wait and see what comes up.

“I’ve got another nine months to the election, so I’m confident that this question will be resolved in the next nine months.”

Strange is currently the chairperson of Economic Development, Science and Innovation select committee and has been involved in securing Government funding for numerous local projects including the Waikato Regional Theatre, the Ruakura Superhub, the Te Huia passenger rail service, the Pan Pacific Hub, and the School Link cycleway.

He says he feels like he added value to Hamilton and the Waikato Region during his time as an MP and he is particularly proud of having been involved in the Waikato Regional Theatre and the Ruakura Superhub.

Labour MP Jamie Strange preparing to campaign for the Hamilton East seat. Photo / Jamie Strange

“Hamilton will be the second biggest city in New Zealand in the future,” Strange says.

“The Waikato Regional Theatre will be central to the redevelopment or ... resurgence of the Hamilton CBD... [it] will play a role in terms of attracting people to the CBD.

“It will be the best theatre in Australasia... It’s gonna draw people from all over New Zealand and the world to come to performances there.”

He said the Superhub was also going to be a key development for Hamilton.

“It will futureproof logistics, business and population growth... for many years.”

Strange will continue working until the next election, but is also already looking forward to supporting his wife.

“To make up for those many nights that I was away and she was looking after the children. And ... supporting our children through their teenage years, attending sports events, school events and being there for them as a dad.”