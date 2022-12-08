Commerce Minister David Clark. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour MPs were forced to clarify whether they intended to stand at the next election after leader Jacinda Ardern hinted that announcements about retirements would be made next week.

One MP now expected to announce his retirement is Commerce Minister David Clark, who would not confirm whether or not he intended to contest the election next year.

“I don’t have any comment to say on that at all. Any announcements around that will come in due course,” Clark said.

“I will look forward to speaking with you at an appropriate time about this,” he said.

Environment Minister David Parker said that Labour MPs had agreed not to confirm or deny whether they were standing at the next election out of respect for MPs who would shortly announce their retirement.

“We’re being asked not to confirm nor deny - otherwise the people who are left not giving an answer, there is an implication made that they are not standing,” Parker said.

“I am not expecting to be interviewed about these issues next week,” he said.

This message did not make it to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta who confirmed on Wednesday that she planned to contest the next election.

“Oh yes - I do, absolutely,” Mahuta said, when asked if she would run again in 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, who no one expects to retire at the next election, strongly suggested he would be staying.

“I love my job and intend to keep on doing it,” Robertson said.

Parker said that he was in “Grant’s camp” when it came to his intentions for the 2023 election - strongly implying he would stick around.

Ardern has promised to do a reshuffle early next year.

Next week is the last sitting block of Parliament.