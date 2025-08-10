Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Greens want to lead Government, Chris Hipkins not interested in ‘arguing’ with them

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

She says the Greens are setting the political agenda. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Greens have expressed their desire to lead the next Government, with the political party’s co-leaders this weekend calling for “transformational change” and a future driven by Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The party’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Wellington this weekend included speeches from Marama Davidson and Chloe Swarbrick,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save