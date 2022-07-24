Ousted Greens co-leader James Shaw appears to have had a better second day at his party AGM, effectively winning a key vote. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Green Party has voted down a major constitutional change that would give Party delegates more power over choosing how the party goes into government.

The vote will be seen as a boost to James Shaw, the former Green Party co-leader who was ousted from his job on Saturday after failing to get a 75 per cent majority to renew his mandate. Shaw is likely to recontest the leadership.

Currently, 150 Green Party delegates, representing Green Party members, have to vote in favour of any deal the party signs with another party (likely Labour) when it goes into government.

The catch is that these deals are often highly secret and party delegates are often not given much time to read them. In 2017, delegates were not given the full governing agreement before voting, and in 2020 they were only given about 15 minutes to see the agreement before voting.

This remit would have changed the party constitution to give delegates a minimum of 10 days to look over an agreement before voting on it.

Shaw had opposed this particular change, arguing it would make entering into governing agreements far more difficult and would weaken the party's hand when negotiating with its likely governing partner, Labour.

The fact this vote has gone his way bodes well for Shaw as he weighs up having another tilt at the co-leadership.

On Saturday, the party voted to reopen nominations in his role. This means Shaw was ousted from the job and has one week to decide whether he wants to reapply. Other party members also have one week to decide whether they want to contest the job.

Shaw said he was "inclined" to put his name forward again, and suggested he believed he was ousted because the views of the party's voting delegates had drifted from those of party members.

"It's not immediately clear the extent to which the delegates who cast their votes that way represent the broader membership of their branches," Shaw said on Saturday.

He was also concerned that only 107 of the 150 voting delegates had showed up to vote on Saturday.

"There were substantially fewer votes cast here," Shaw said, comparing the vote to previous years.

Each year, the party co-leaders have to be reconfirmed in their roles at the party's AGM.

Usually, each co-leader is re-elected unopposed. But delegates at the AGM can vote to reopen nominations to see if anyone else would like to throw their hat in the ring.

If 25 per cent of delegates vote to reopen nominations, the party will allow other candidates to put their name forward and challenge for the job.

Such a vote usually fails, but this year, 25 per cent of the roughly 120 delegates voted to reopen nominations for Shaw's job. '

Of the 107 delegates voting this weekend, 75 backed Shaw and 32 voted to reopen nominations.