Govt pulls funding for rollout of ‘desperately needed’ justice programme before review finishes

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

The Goverment had been keeping aside funding for court programme Te Ao Mārama pending a review. It has now banked that money as savings.

  • Te Ao Mārama was launched in 2020 to improve District Court processes, while connecting offenders with local providers to tackle the drivers of offending.
  • It was funded in Budget 2022 and has since been implemented in eight courts, with five more next in line.
  • Last year the Government paused the funding for further rollout, pending a review. Budget 2025 has now banked that money as $32.1 million in savings - before the review has finished.

The Government is being accused of acting in bad faith for pulling $32.1 million in funding for the further rollout of a “transformational” justice programme before a review is completed.

It has prompted concern from the Criminal Bar Association over the future of Te Ao Mārama,

