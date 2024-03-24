Courts Minister, Act MP Nicole McKee.

Courts Minister Nicole McKee says if courts on marae are working, they won’t be subject to Act’s “we are all one” approach to government services.

She says the coalition Government isn’t about getting rid of things because they are Māori.

It wants to be sure Te Pae Oranga iwi and community panels, rangatahi courts and the Te Ao Marama framework where courts partner with iwi and communities are working.

“As I’m going around the courts I’m seeing things like our rangatahi courts within the courts, which is what I’ve visited so far, it’s been really excellent, I’ve really enjoyed it, and we’re seeing some of the outcomes that are positive,” McKee told Waatea.News.Com.

“So if we are getting value for money so to speak in that the outcomes are better for our community, the community are involved and the offenders are not having recidivist behaviour, if it works and it proves itself we would be silly to get rid of it,” McKee says.

Community panels work with people who have been involved in crime to prevent reoffending and help them get back on the right track.

The iwi and community panels are made up of marae and community representatives from a range of backgrounds, including teachers, mental health workers and counsellors. NZ Police refer those who could most benefit from this service, understanding offenders who commit petty or “victimless” crimes often have underlying social needs.

The panels work with participants in a “no-judgement” environment to right their wrongs and plan a way forward. This can include payment for damages, regaining drivers’ licences or a Whānau Ora plan to address any family needs.

Peter Verschaffelt, Waatea.News.Com



