The Government says a new portal will give parents more access to their children's education. Photo / Kerkez

The Government says a new portal will give parents more access to their children's education. Photo / Kerkez

A new online tool launched by the Government is set to give parents greater access to what their children learn at school.

Education Minister Erica Stanford today introduced the “Parent Portal”, designed to provide “a clear, easy-to-understand year-by-year guide” to what children were learning in English and maths, with other subjects being added as the Government’s curriculum refresh continued.

The online tool would also contain resources to support learning at home, information about what to expect when their child started school – including phonics checks at 20 and 40 weeks, structured literacy guidance and tips for parent-teacher interviews.

Stanford, speaking from Wellington’s Silverstream School, promised more resources would be added to the portal in time, claiming it would become a “rich library of information and resources to help raise achievement and close the equity gap”.

“This is about giving parents clarity, confidence, and practical tools to support their child’s learning journey,” she said.