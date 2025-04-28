Govt announces $53m boost for teacher registrations, practising certificates fees

By RNZ
- The Government announced a $53 million boost for teacher registrations and practising certificate fees until 2028.
- Education Minister Erica Stanford said teachers will save up to $550 from July 1.
- The initiative benefits around 40,000 teachers in the first year and 115,000 over three years.
The Government has announced a $53 million boost for teacher registrations and practising certificates fees through to 2028.
Education Minister Erica Stanford said it will also cover any increases the Teaching Council may implement through their current fee review.
From July 1, teachers will save up to $550 when applying for registration or renewing their practising certificate, Stanford said in a statement.