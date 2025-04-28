Govt announces $53m boost for teacher registrations, practising certificates fees

The initiative will benefit around 40,000 fulltime and part-time school and early learning teachers in the first year of funding, and approximately 115,000 over three years.

Education Minister Erica Stanford. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

“We know the most important aspect of a child’s education is the quality of the teacher in front of them. Teachers have stepped up to implement our ambitious reform programme that’s delivering real change in the classroom,” Stanford said.

“They are teaching a new world-leading curriculum as well as embracing structured approaches to literacy and maths to ensure better outcomes for our children. They are supporting students to gain vital secondary qualifications that will prepare them for the future.

“This initiative is a direct recognition of the ongoing hard work, dedication, and professionalism of teachers across the country.”

Stanford said it is important that the Government support the teaching workforce leading this reform, as it worked to raise standards and restore trust in the education system.

She said the Government was determined to raise achievement and close the equity gap so all children get an equal chance to thrive, and this was another step to achieving that.