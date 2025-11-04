Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Government to propose more concerts at Eden Park after review warns Auckland risks missing out on $432m

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop has written to Auckland Council asking for feedback on a proposal to allow up to 20 medium-sized concerts of 10,000-30,000 people a year at Eden Park on top of the 12 concerts it currently hosts.

It is also recommended the venue should be allowed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save