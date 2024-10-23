Finance Minister Nicola Willis will today announce “outcomes contracts” to change the focus of the way some social services contracts are procured and to shift the public service’s thinking into ensuring money spent delivers the outcomes the Government seeks.
In the annual Finance Minister’s speech to the Institute of Public Administration New Zealand (IPANZ), a tradition inaugurated by Willis’ National Party predecessor Sir Bill English, Willis will set out further detail about how she would like the public service to deliver better outcomes, the Herald understands.
The news is not all rosy. Willis will also warn the public service that it will need to steel itself to axe initiatives that are no longer working or delivering value.
“If we are serious about making a difference to the lives of our most vulnerable, we have to be rigorous about directing resources away from initiatives that are not making a difference towards initiatives that are,” Willis will say, according to an early version of the speech seen by the Herald.
Willis, who is also Social Investment Minister, will say that feedback from both users and providers of social services has a common complaint: “multiple overlapping contracts that they have with different agencies who do not seem to be talking to each other”.