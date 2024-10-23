Providers complain that the Government “ties their hands by requiring specific outputs that prevent them from innovating to provide services more effectively” and some providers are forced to “‘contract farm’ to secure piecemeal funding across multiple contracts in order to ensure they can stay afloat and serve their communities”.

Willis will argue that her social investment model suggests a solution to this is to change the way the Government contracts with providers of social services, switching from “outputs” to “outcomes”.

“That means that once contracts have been negotiated, providers can choose how best to achieve the outcomes everyone wants.

“Outcomes-based contracts allow providers to flex their services around the needs of the people they are working with and to develop new solutions. To move away from a focus on serving the needs of a government department and instead taking radical accountability for the results they deliver for the people they serve,” Willis will say.

The other benefit, Willis will argue, is that this kind of contracting will create “data-rich feedback loops” that will help providers and the Government work out what works and what doesn’t.

Willis has directed the Social Investment Agency to lead work with other agencies to develop prototype outcomes contracts to replace the current set outputs-focused contracts.

Willis wants this to be part of a broader pivot from outputs to outcomes across the public service. She will say this will require the public service to think tactically about what it wants to achieve, who it needs to target, and what services should be prioritised to target them.

She provided an update on the Social Investment Fund, announced at the Budget. Willis will say she wants it to be a “testing ground for innovation which – when successful – can be applied more broadly to the social sector”.

“Not every initiative it funds will be successful, but that is the point of a testing ground, to identify what works and, just as importantly, what does not. Better to fail fast in a test environment and learn from the results than to keep doing the same thing that history has shown does not deliver results,” she will say.

