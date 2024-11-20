Government to focus on child's first 2000 days as part of new strategy

Child Poverty Reduction Minister Louise Upston. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Child Poverty Reduction Minister Louise Upston has promised a focus on a child’s first 2000 days and reducing material hardship as part of a new Child and Youth Strategy 2024-2027 released today.

Upston said she wanted to ensure New Zealand was the “best place in the world for children and young people”.

“Childhood represents a huge opportunity to set people on a positive path towards living a healthy, productive and fulfilling life that allows them to contribute to their communities and achieve their full potential,” she said.

“Our first year in Government has seen us take action to improve the lives of children and young people by delivering tax relief, making early childhood care more affordable, and setting ambitious targets to raise outcomes in areas such as health, education, housing, and law and order. But there is more work to do,” she said.

The 11-page strategy included three priorities, which Upston said would drive work across government to improve the lives of children and young people.