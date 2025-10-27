Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Government not decriminalising shoplifting — Paul Goldsmith

Opinion by
Paul Goldsmith
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Paul Goldsmith is the Minister of Justice

The Government is not decriminalising shoplifting. Photo / Getty Images

The Government is not decriminalising shoplifting. Photo / Getty Images

Three facts

  • The Government has introduced a range of justice reforms.
  • One of the proposals currently being considered is the introduction of an infringement regime for shoplifting.
  • The change would not replace the criminal regime currently in place for theft, however.

I can assure readers of the Herald that the Government is not taking shoplifting out of the Crimes Act, as retired Judge Harvey incorrectly asserted in these pages on October 27, nor is it seeking to “trivialise theft”.

Quite the contrary, a key element

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save