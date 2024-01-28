Government not cutting UN money after allegations agency staff aided attack on Israel, Labour urges no cuts to funding

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters' office directed questions to an MFAT spokesperson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government is not rushing to join the likes of Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States in suspending funding for a United Nations agency after allegations several employees who worked for the agency were involved in Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

Those staff have had their relations with the agency terminated, and the UN is investigating the matter. However, while the investigation is ongoing, several countries have suspended the agency’s funding.

An MFAT spokesperson said New Zealand contributed $1 million annually to the agency “to support their provision of essential humanitarian assistance for Palestinian refugees”.

Another $1m was planned for New Zealand’s 2024 contribution. This was being “assessed” prior to the payment being made, as part of regular checks before funding is given. New Zealand is the 42nd largest contributor to the fund.

“As we always do prior to releasing funds, we will assess the situation again prior to that payment being made. New Zealand remains committed to supporting the critical humanitarian response in Gaza. We continue to call for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access so that affected civilians can receive the lifesaving assistance that is so desperately needed,” the MFAT spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Government was “aware of extremely serious allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7, 2023 attacks. New Zealand has unequivocally condemned these attacks.”

Labour’s Foreign Affairs spokesman David Parker urged the Government not to cut funding.

Parker said that the people in charge of aid organisations were “cleaning out their militants”.

“This is no time to cut aid,” he said.

“A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Gaza, 85 per cent of the population are displaced. That is millions of people.

“Hepatitis is spreading because of unclean drinking water and sanitation. Over 26,000 are dead and more than that injured, with hospitals severely damaged and medical supplies as basic as anaesthetics in short supply,” he said.

The UN is investigating the allegations made by Israel that staff working for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), assisted in the October 7 attacks. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “horrified by this news”, according to a release from a spokesperson. The UN said it has severed ties with the staff members, and that it is opening an investigation.

The US said the allegations related to 12 UNRWA employees. A raft of countries have suspended funding to the agency until the allegations are resolved. These countries include the US, the largest funder of the UNRWA, as well as Canada, Australia, Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland.

“New Zealand is taking these allegations very seriously, and will engage with UNRWA and other donors on the issue,” the MFAT spokesperson said.

“We welcome the United Nations’ swift response and expect the allegations to be investigated fully and with urgency, and that findings will be met with an appropriate response.”

The UNRWA was founded in 1949 to care for Palestinian Arabs who fled or were forced from their homes during the wars that led to the founding of the modern state of Israel.

It supports Palestinian refugees and is one of the largest employers in Gaza, with 13,000 people, mostly Palestinians, on staff, according to the New York Times.

