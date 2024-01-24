Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

NZ officials were advising on Gaza ceasefire in November, warning ‘thousands’ of children had been killed

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
Officials did not recommend a unilateral call for a ceasefire. Photo / The New York Times

Officials did not recommend a unilateral call for a ceasefire. Photo / The New York Times

A little over a month after the October 7 attacks on Israel, MFAT officials began advising the Government on calls for a ceasefire in the conflict.

The advice, which has been released

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics