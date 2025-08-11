Advertisement
Government kicks can down the road on Palestinian statehood - Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes surround makeshift shelters for displaced Palestinians in Gaza City. Photo / Bashar Taleb, AFP

Thomas Coughlan
Opinion by Thomas Coughlan
Three facts:

  • Australia will recognise a Palestinian state in September.
  • Australia joins the likes of France, the United Kingdom, and Canada in making similar commitments.
  • The Government said on Monday that it will make a decision on whether to follow suit in September.

The Government will consider the recognition of a Palestinian state over the next month, with a final decision due to be taken in September.

That will be in time for Foreign Minister Winston Peters to communicate that decision to the United Nations when the General Assembly meets

