Gerry Brownlee said he will go-list only in 2023, a sign he wants to be Speaker. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Longstanding National MP Gerry Brownlee announced today he would not contest the Ilam electorate at the next election, a strong indication he wants to be Speaker should National win in 2023.

Brownlee has stood in the Christchurch electorate of Ilam at each election since he entered Parliament in 1996 - he contested the 1993 election in neighbouring Sydenham, but lost to Alliance leader Jim Anderton.

He won each race save 2020, when he was ousted by Labour's Sarah Pallett.

"It has been a privilege to represent the people of Ilam as their MP from 1996 to 2020, and most recently as a list-MP based in Christchurch – but I will not be seeking re-selection as an electorate candidate in 2023," Brownlee said.

"I want to contribute to a National government, and so will be a list-only candidate in 2023.

"I have no doubt National will find a strong candidate for Ilam, and that person will have my full support," he said.

Since the advent of MMP, Speakers have tended to go on the party list rather than contest electorates.

Brownlee is a board nominee to the list, meaning he will be guaranteed a high ranking. National gives at least five high list-only spots to candidates nominated by the party's board.