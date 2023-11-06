Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Former PM Sir John Key takes on Zespri’s golden kiwifruit cause in ‘direct’ conversation with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
The head of New Zealand’s biggest bank says he’s surprised by the lack of mortgage defaults but expects it will get worse.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key has used his political heft on a trip to China to for a “direct” conversation about Zespri’s concerns about unlicensed growing of golden kiwifruit with top Chinese politicians in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics