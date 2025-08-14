Treaty Negotiations and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith is leading the Government amendments to foreshore and seabed legislation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foreshore and seabed: Supreme Court issues new ruling on customary rights

The Supreme Court has just released a judgment on customary rights to rivers and beaches in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

The judgment covers separate appeals from seven groups on whether recognition can be granted to rivers within a given marine and coastal area.

It also covers the application of the two-pronged customary rights test, which has been the subject of much public and parliamentary debate.

A previous Court of Appeal ruling in 2023 effectively lowered the test for iwi seeking customary title in parts of coastal New Zealand.

This triggered a point in the coalition agreement between National and NZ First to return the test to Parliament’s original intent.