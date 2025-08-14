They need to prove they hold the area in accordance with tikanga (Māori customs and practices) and have exclusively used and occupied the area from 1840 to the present day without substantial interruption.
The Court of Appeal effectively criticised the second leg of the test (exclusive use without substantial interruption) as meaning too few groups would qualify.
“Far from recognising and promoting customary interests, Maca would in many cases extinguish those interests.”
The 2023 ruling effectively revised the test to require applicants to have held the area at 1840, rather than from 1840 to the present.
However, late last year, the Supreme Court ruled against the Court of Appeal. For a moment, legislation to toughen the test was put on the back burner while Government lawyers considered whether a new bill was necessary.