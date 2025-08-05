In July 2024, the Government introduced legislation to overturn that Court of Appeal decision, arguing that it gave too much power to iwi and hapū over what happens on too much of the country’s coastal areas.

The move is not unexpected as it was part of the National-New Zealand First coalition agreement.

Goldsmith said the bill was aimed at ensuring the Maca tests were interpreted and applied as originally intended.

This prompted fierce critique from some parts of Māoridom, including Ngāi Tahu which said the Government was taking New Zealand “back to the dark ages”.

“This is not the National Party that Ngāi Tahu knows and has had an intergenerational relationship with.”

Since then, the Supreme Court ruled that the Court of Appeal “erred” in its decision to ultimately ease the test for Māori to gain customary rights for use of the foreshore and seabed, raising questions about whether the Government would continue forward with the legislation.

Goldsmith said the Government would proceed with the bill because the Supreme Court decision did not go far enough.

“Therefore, we will progress with the Bill currently before the House which ensures these tests for applications directly with the Crown, or through the Courts, are upheld as originally intended.

“If passed, the test will apply to any court decisions made since the Government announced its policy on 25 July 2024 and all undetermined applications in either the Court or Crown engagement pathways.”

He said Customary Marine Title gives the holder valuable rights, including refusing resource consents in the area, such as for renewals of some private assets like wharves, or aquaculture expansion.

“All New Zealanders have an interest in the coastal waters of our country, so Parliament deliberately set a high test in 2011 before Customary Marine Title could be granted.”

Goldsmith said the Government intended to pass the legislation by the end of October 2025.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.