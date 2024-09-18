Fire and Emergency NZ is considering how to address the large quantity of false alarm callouts firefighters attended. Photo / Bevan Conley
Fire and Emergency NZ is considering whether fines should be imposed for repeated false alarms and is assessing more selective overseas response models to avoid attending callouts when firefighters aren’t needed.
Fenz officials told MPs on Parliament’s Governance and Administration select committee about a third of all calls received turned out to be false alarms and that sanctions - fines - could be one method to decrease their frequency.
Fines of up to $1000 for repeated false alarms that led to unnecessary fire service responses were available under legislation prior to 2017 before it was changed.
Fenz national commander Russell Wood, referencing the preference of staff not to waste time on false alarms, mentioned the historical sanction regime today and said it was an option Fenz could look at.
Wood later told the Herald all potential levers - whether they were “carrot” or “stick” - would be assessed, but it would ultimately be the Government’s decision to change current legislation to allow fines.
“I think we’re kind of neutral on it,” Wood said of Fenz’s position.
Fenz chief executive Kerry Gregory said consequences of the previous regime would have to be considered, noting how some fines of the past had been passed on to tenants.
Wood and Gregory also confronted how potential changes could be made to Fenz’s response model after National Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford asked whether adopting a model akin to Scotland’s was being considered.
Gregory admitted to MPs Fenz hadn’t effectively communicated its reliance on volunteers and also acknowledged the low public awareness of the lack of women working with Fenz.
About 20% of volunteer firefighters and only 6% of paid firefighters were women.
Gregory said those proportions were increasing “very slowly” and reiterated Fenz’s significant focus on achieving a better gender balance.
Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.