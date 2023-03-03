National’s Mark Mitchell has challenged fellow MP Stuart Nash to a boxing match. Photos / Peter De Graaf

One of National’s heaviest hitters is calling on “Minister of Muscles” Stuart Nash to meet him in the ring, to go head-to-head in a charity boxing match.

Mark Mitchell, a former cop with a background working for the military specialising in hostage rescue, has agreed to participate in the Fight For Life event on April 27.

Proceeds of the event will go towards mental health awareness and advocacy charity I Am Hope – Mitchell said participating is a “no-brainer”.

But he’s calling on his parliamentary sparring partner to face him, to put to bed the question of who’s the toughest MP in Parliament.

“Nashy’s worried about his pretty face – so I can assure him that I will only be going for body blows; maybe that would encourage him to have a go,” Mitchell said.

It is understood Nash - known around the Beehive as the “Minister of Muscles” due to his frequent use of Parliament’s gym - is considering the request.

If Nash accepts the challenge, the pair will join an already stacked lineup of adversaries facing off in the Fight for Life.

Event organiser Dean Lonergan said he’s lined up “one of the greatest fight cards we’ve ever put together”.

He said a number of well-known Kiwi and Aussie athletes have committed to donning the gloves and getting in the ring.

Kiwi boxer Mea Motu will take on Canada’s Tania Walters in the main event.

Former All Black Liam Messam will fight former Brisbane Broncos and Queensland star Justin Hodges; and former Warriors star Sione Faumuina fights former New Zealand Sevens captain DJ Forbes.

“I expect this to be, from a celebrity point of view, some of the best fights we’ve ever seen.”

But he said a potential face-off between Nash and Mitchell will turn many heads.

The pair are no strangers to trading blows: Mitchell is National’s police spokesman, and part of his job involves going head-to-head with Police Minister Nash in the House.

Mitchell reckons he’s landed a fair few blows on Nash in the House over the years and thinks he would do the same if they meet in the ring.

But when asked if he thinks he can win, Mitchell offered a fairly half-hearted assessment of his chances.

“I back myself to go out there and do the very best that I can and put a show on for the people and support the cause to raise some money.”

But Lonergan said if they end up getting Nash in the ring, his money is on the minister.

“I’m told Minister Nash trains on a regular basis; he’s a fit and healthy-looking guy and even though Mark is a bit bigger in size, it will be fascinating to watch.

“We’ll probably shorten the rounds, and give them bigger gloves and headgear – but once you get in that ring, it’s an exciting place to be.”

One National MP spoken to by the Herald was backing Mitchell to the hilt.

“His chances are simply superior,” he said.

“Mark’s the man; he’s a former cop who’s got honours for bravery, he’s got strength and resolve.”

But not all of Mitchell’s colleagues were so kind.

“Mark has six weeks to get into shape, but Nashy is already in shape,” one said.

“Mark will flail around in the first round in the first round, then run out of gas and get pummelled in subsequent rounds. But I want him to prove me wrong.”

When the Herald put the comment to Mitchell, he laughed.

“I’ve started training boxfit a few months ago; I’ve lost a bit of weight and am feeling a bit fitter and like to think I’ve got the fortitude to go out there and do three rounds.”

Lonergan said although the fight may be a bit of fun, it’s a good way to raise money for a worthy cause.

He says Mike King, who runs I Am Hope, is doing God’s work and Lonergan said he’s looking forward to supporting that cause.

Mitchell agrees: “If we can do something to raise some money and some awareness and provide some support, we should be doing that.”