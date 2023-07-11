Voyager 2023 media awards

Explainer: Minister Peeni Henare and the handling of a potential conflict of interest with his partner

Claire Trevett
7 mins to read
Defence Minister Peeni Henare visits Kyiv to meet Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov and pay tribute to the those lost in the conflict.


The Cabinet Office has confirmed Minister Peeni Henare disclosed his relationship with his partner Skye Kimura as a potential conflict of interest in 2018 – and had not been involved in any decisions relating

