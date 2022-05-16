Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Emissions Reduction Plan: Biggest climate policy in a generation, but political consensus remains fragile - Thomas Coughlan

5 minutes to read
Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson with ministers Michael Wood (left), Megan Woods, and James Shaw announcing the Government's Emissions Reduction Plan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson with ministers Michael Wood (left), Megan Woods, and James Shaw announcing the Government's Emissions Reduction Plan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Today's release of the Emissions Reduction Plan is meant to be the capstone of its central climate change policy, begun with the Zero Carbon Act passed last term.

That legislation created a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.