Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Politics
Premium

'Look, miracles do happen': Minor parties make their pitch

18 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

There is plenty of political energy outside the main parties in this year’s election. Senior writer David Fisher spoke to the leaders of the so-called minor parties about why they are standing and what they

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.