Labour list MP Camilla Belich will contest Auckland’s Epsom electorate in the 2023 general election after being unable to secure the candidacy in former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s old electorate of Mt Albert.

However, she faces stiff opposition from Act leader David Seymour who’s held the seat for the past three terms in an area that consistently supported either Act or National.

Belich ran in Epsom in 2020 but was well-beaten by Seymour by a margin of more than 9000 votes, even with the nationwide support for then-PM Jacinda Ardern and Labour which led to the party being able to govern alone.

She unsuccessfully sought the candidacy for Mt Albert, despite getting an endorsement from Ardern. Former Auckland Central candidate and list MP Helen White was chosen instead.

Helen White will contest Mt Albert for Labour. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Entering Parliament on the list in 2020, Belich had been chosen to chair the caucus committee of Labour MPs, she chaired the education and workforce select committee and had been made a junior whip.

She worked as a lawyer prior to becoming an MP.

“I am delighted to have been confirmed by local Labour Party members to stand again in Epsom in 2023,” Belich said.

“Last election Labour received our highest-ever party vote in Epsom [15,078 compared to National’s 15,668] and came second in the candidate vote.

“This shows that while Epsom is traditionally a stronghold for right-of-centre parties, there are many in the electorate that want a real alternative.”

She referenced the Government’s record in Epsom since 2017 which included supporting upgrades to Auckland’s metro rail network in Newmarket and Mt Eden, $4 million in local school upgrades and 6000 new public homes across Auckland.

The Act Party had won Epsom since 2005 through Seymour, Rodney Hide and John Banks.

National, which commonly garnered the highest party vote, ran a more subdued campaign in Epsom in recognition of the benefit of Act entering Parliament through Seymour winning the electorate and going on to support National in a potential government.