Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Election 2023: Poll of polls shows Labour’s chances evaporating, National’s soaring

By: and
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon. The latest polls do not look promising for Labour's return to government. Photo / NZME

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon. The latest polls do not look promising for Labour's return to government. Photo / NZME

The left bloc of Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori has just a one in 20 (5.4 per cent) chance of forming a government after election day, according to the Herald’s poll

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics