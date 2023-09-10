Greens co-leader Marama Davidson is launching her party's oceans policy in Auckland today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Greens say any future government they are part of will legislate to protect 30 per cent of the country’s marine spaces by 2030.

The policy follows a United Nations treaty reached in March to protect biodiversity in the high seas, alongside a pledge to work towards protecting 30 per cent of the planet’s waters, as well as its land, for conservation.

The Green Party says it will demand a Green minister for oceans and fisheries, who will introduce legislation to ensure targets are met and to create an independent Ocean Commission.

Co-leader Marama Davidson said the “ongoing plunder of overfishing, pollution, and climate change is pushing the ocean to the brink”.

“Instead of allowing large parts of the ocean to be torn apart for profit, as successive governments have done, the Green Party has a bold, achievable, and brilliantly simple plan: cover large parts of Aotearoa’s ocean in protected areas, putting a third of the ocean off-limits to fishing, mining and other destructive industries.”

Davidson said the party would get to work straight after the election if it is part of the next government, demanding a Green minister for oceans and fisheries at the Cabinet table.

“We simply cannot leave the future of the ocean in the hands of any other political party,” Davidson said.

“A Green minister will get to work immediately on the creation of a new independent, science-led Ocean Commission to advise the government on te Tiriti-led action to protect the ocean, in much the same way as the Climate Change Commission has done on climate action.

“Advice from the Ocean Commission will provide the foundation for a new Healthy Ocean Act, which will provide a legally binding framework to create a network of marine protected areas that cover at least 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030 and uphold te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

The wider oceans policy also includes plans to ban bottom trawling on seamounts, or underwater biodiversity hotspots, along with boosting marine biosecurity.

Co-leader James Shaw said healthy oceans were needed to ensure there was a healthy planet.

“We cannot have healthy communities, with food to eat, and clean air to breathe, and we cannot tackle climate change.

“The ocean is our life support system, and when that system starts to break down, it affects every one of us.”

Shaw, who has been Minister of Climate Change for the past six years, said the oceans plan was based on what has been achieved in climate action in Aotearoa, with a legally binding target backed by independent, expert advice on how best to achieve it.

“Our plan for a Healthy Ocean Act will do the same for the ocean that the Zero Carbon Act has done for the climate.

“It will be the centrepiece for meaningful ocean protection and create a legally binding commitment on all future governments to establish and maintain an Aotearoa-wide network of ocean sanctuaries, free from harmful human activity.

“An Ocean Commission will be formed as quickly as possible to make sure the government gets the best possible advice on meeting the 30 per cent target in a way that upholds te Tiriti o Waitangi and supports the ways marine ecosystems actually function.

“The Ocean Commission will then hold the government’s feet to the fire to make sure it happens.

“Over the last six years more action has been taken on conservation, waste, and climate change than ever before thanks to the work of Green Party ministers. However, without a Green Party minister responsible for the ocean and fisheries, progress is much too slow.”

The politically independent Ocean Commission would work with iwi, hapū, local communities, councils, stakeholders and the public to advise the government on solutions that work for people and nature, Shaw said.

The Healthy Ocean Act would be passed within three years creating a new framework for establishing marine protected areas.

Fishing methods such as bottom trawling and set netting would be banned and marine biosecurity boosted.

The party is also pledging a new $100 million Moana Fund to support iwi and hapū to deliver on the marine conservation priorities.