National Party Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis and Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Greg Bowker

Labour and National’s finance spokespeople Grant Robertson and Nicola Willis clashed in what was one of the most bruising and fierce debates of the campaign, TVNZ’s Q+A finance debate.

During a brutal first segment, Robertson, Willis and moderator Q+A’s Jack Tame found themselves all speaking at once, with no one wanting to be the first to back down. Willis promised tax cuts and a surplus, Robertson alleged these would require heavy cuts.

Eventually Tame managed to extract policy details from both. Willis promised that she would get the books to surplus earlier than Labour - but there’s a catch.

The most recent forecasts from Treasury, Prefu, forecast the Government will deliver a surplus in 2027. Willis said National would deliver a surplus that year - her promise to deliver a surplus earlier than Labour rests on her belief that Labour would spend more in a third term and push the surplus out again - it has already been pushed out twice, first to 2025, then to 2026.

“We will certainly deliver a surplus earlier than Labour would have,” she said, but said it would not be before 2027.

Robertson brought up the criticism of economists of the assumptions behind National’s tax plan. Those economists reckoned there could be a hole of over half a billion dollars a year in the costing of the plan.

Robertson said that Willis would have to cut spending more than promised to deliver the cuts because National’s revenue assumptions did not stack up.

“If Nicola is going to deliver on the commitments she has made there will be even deeper cuts,” Robertson said.

Willis promised she would deliver her tax plan if National wins the election, but backed off delivering the exact tax changes National had promised, noting this “depends on the economic conditions that we are in.

“The next National government will deliver tax cuts to New Zealanders that they are owed and they are due,” Willis said.

Willis also said she would not sack Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, with whom she has frequently clashed.

Instead, Willis reiterated a promise to review the Reserve Bank’s performance during Covid-19. She said the Governor was independent of the Government.

The debate played out against new polling from 1 News Verian that showed that 65 per cent of New Zealanders thought the country was on the wrong economic track, compared with 19 per cent who thought the country was on the right economic track.

But those voters are not necessarily wanting a change of government.

The same poll found 37 per cent of respondents thought a National-led Government would improve the country’s economic performance compared with 21 per cent who thought National would make things worse, and 32 per cent who thought a change of Government would make no change.

Robertson said now was not the time for tax cuts and that he could “grow the economy sustainably” on the current tax base.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.



