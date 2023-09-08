Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Claire Trevett - NZ First rodeo, National-Luxon attack ads, Labour poll strain kicks in

Claire Trevett
By
7 mins to read
Chris Hipkins addresses the media on Chris Bishop's 'attack ads' with a follow-up response from Bishop. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

It’s a rare week in an election campaign when it is NZ First leader Winston Peters dressed up as Clint Eastwood who delivers a dollop of joy.

That dollop landed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics