Homes worth over $2 million would be taxed under National's foreign buyers plans. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Since the National Party unveiled its tax policy a week ago, it has faced intense scrutiny over whether its plans to pay for the plan stack up.

The $14.6 billion scheme is meant to be fiscally neutral. That means the money the Crown loses in taxation is paid for by spending cuts or tax increases, meaning there is no net loss to the Crown.

Of the $14.6b cost, $6.26b comes from four new taxes, including charging more for visas, the ending of commercial building depreciation, tightening the rules around online gambling, and taxing foreign buyers 15 per cent on the purchase of homes over $2m.

The last two taxes have come under scrutiny, firstly for potentially being impossible to implement and second, for the unrealistically high revenue National expects from them, even if they are possible.

The stakes are very high. National expects the gambling changes to raise $716 million over the four-year forecast period, and it expects to get $2.95b from the foreign buyers’ tax - the single biggest source of funding for the tax cuts.

If it is wrong, one of three things could happen: it could be forced to drop one of its promised tax cuts, breaking a promise to voters; it could be forced to cut further spending to afford its tax cuts, also breaking a promise to voters; or it could be forced to borrow more money to afford the cuts.

National leader Christopher Luxon and finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis arriving to announce their tax plan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But in our high-inflation environment, borrowing to fund tax cuts is just about the worst thing you could do. It would throw fuel on the inflation fire. Any additional income from a tax cut would risk being chewed up by higher inflation and bills.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Either the plan works, or National has to choose between breaking its key election promise or sacrificing its economic credibility to deliver debt-financed tax cuts.

It is complicated stuff. Many people contacted for this story politely declined to give their view on the issue, citing the niche complexity of international trade and tax agreements. The dispute is being fought in a hotly contested area that only a handful of people can claim to fully understand.

National’s plan

National would keep the foreign buyers ban for homes worth less than $2m, but lift it for homes over that threshold. Those homes would be subject to a 15 per cent tax. Australians and Singaporeans would be excluded.

David Parker has questioned the viability of National's proposed changes. Photo / Dean Purcell

Labour’s problem with National’s plan

Labour has raised several problems with the ban’s legality. Mainly that it would breach a host of tax and trade agreements we have with other countries like China. This would mean excluding dozens of countries from the tax, making it unworkable.

Labour’s David Parker, the author of the original ban, and a former trade and revenue minister, claims as much as 60 per cent of the revenue from the tax would collapse after countries covered by double-tax agreements were excluded from the tax.

Auckland University Professor Craig Elliffe, who specialises in tax law, wrote in an analysis piece for TVNZ the plan might be impossible to implement for the countries in which New Zealand has a double-tax agreement with.

Most of these agreements have a “non-discrimination” article, which essentially asks that countries signed up to the agreement do not use the tax system in a way that discriminates against people from that particular country. Egregious examples of this occurred in the past. In the 19th century, for example, New Zealand passed a “poll tax” on Chinese migrants, a blatant form of discrimination.

In the modern context, double tax agreements are meant to stop governments from raiding the pockets of foreign nationals who live and work in each other’s countries, and ensuring a level-playing field for businesses.

Elliffe wrote that taxation “imposed based on tax residence” would be unlikely to breach these agreements; however, he argued that National’s proposed tax is based on nationality rather than residence.

“It appears that residence is not the basis for determining this taxation. Instead, it is based purely on nationality and would be more burdensome as a tax obligation than that imposed on New Zealand nationals. It applies to people who do not hold a resident class visa in New Zealand, something New Zealanders, nor I believe Australian citizens, are required to do,” he wrote.

For the very strongest double-tax agreements, like the one New Zealand has with China, this means that a country cannot discriminate with any kind of tax, be it income tax or a capital gains tax.

The rebuttal

The rebuttal hinges on how we think about residents, who the tax can discriminate against and nationals, who we cannot.

OliverShaw director and former IRD Deputy Commissioner Robin Oliver told the Herald his reading of National’s tax plan was that it discriminates based on residence, rather than nationality - and is therefore compatible with the double tax agreements.

National’s tax policy works a bit like the foreign buyer ban itself.

Take the example of a Chinese buyer as China is protected by one of New Zealand’s strongest double-tax agreements. A Chinese buyer, resident in China, would be hit by the tax because they are not resident in New Zealand.

If they come to New Zealand and are resident here, they would not be hit by the tax because it excludes New Zealand residents, regardless of their nationality.

On that interpretation National’s tax complies with those treaty obligations.

“We cannot discriminate on the basis of your citizenship, what passport you have,” Oliver said.

“It comes down to this central question: You’ve got a person living here in New Zealand who is tax resident in New Zealand paying tax on their worldwide income like everybody else... they are the tax resident here and [if] we impose this tax on them only because they have a Chinese passport - no, you can’t do it,” Oliver said.

There is a fishhook, which is the exemption granted to New Zealand citizens wherever they are resident. A New Zealand citizen resident in China could buy a property without triggering the tax, a Chinese citizen resident in China could not.

This has the potential to be a bit of a nightmare, with National possibly needing to have New Zealand citizens resident overseas with a 15 per cent stamp duty on any house they buy.

But Oliver thinks this is the exemption for New Zealand citizens, regardless of where they are resident .

“The fact you are exempting other people doesn’t alter that scenario,” Oliver said.

He went back to the example of a Chinese passport holder, resident in New Zealand and protected under the Chinese agreement.

“A person living in New Zealand, resident here, they are taxed on the basis that they have a Chinese passport, that is discriminatory.

“If they are taxed on the basis that they are not resident here, that is fine. If we give exemptions elsewhere, it does not alter the discriminatory nature of the tax,” he said.

Eliffe did not respond to requests to comment on his position.

