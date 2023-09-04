Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Does National’s foreign buyers tax break the law?

Thomas Coughlan
By
6 mins to read
Homes worth over $2 million would be taxed under National's foreign buyers plans. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Homes worth over $2 million would be taxed under National's foreign buyers plans. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Since the National Party unveiled its tax policy a week ago, it has faced intense scrutiny over whether its plans to pay for the plan stack up.

The $14.6 billion scheme . That means the money the Crown loses in taxation is paid for by spending cuts or tax increases, meaning there is no net loss to the Crown.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics