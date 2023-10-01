Covid has thrown a spanner in the works of Labour's campaign as its leader Chris Hipkins goes down with the virus.

The two major parties are pushing the best of their campaign promises as advance voting opens for all Kiwis today.

Covid-19 has thrown a spanner in the works for Labour, as leader Chris Hipkins tested positive yesterday.

Hipkins, who began experiencing cold and flu symptoms on Saturday, is isolating for five days or until he returns a negative test.

The infection meant Hipkins was absent from a party rally in West Auckland where senior Labour figure Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni unveiled the party’s election manifesto, rattling off its existing promises while also announcing nearly $100 million for two million free hours of maths and literacy tutoring, support for teachers learning the new curriculum and investment in young people disengaged with education.

Meanwhile, National leader Christopher Luxon led a raucous crowd of party supporters through what a National-led government would achieve in its first 100 days in office while at a rally in Albany.

It came alongside his signal to the next 120 MPs that they might have a shorter summer break. Luxon said he wanted to increase Parliament’s work rate either side of Christmas, suggesting he would advocate for the House to sit until a few days before December 25 and return earlier than normal.

National leader Christopher Luxon getting a raucous reception as he arrives in Albany to announce his party's 100-day plan. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Advance voting begins today across the country. Kiwis living overseas or those with select disabilities have been able to vote since Wednesday last week.

It’s understood Hipkins is feeling the full effects of the infection, and while he may conduct events and interviews via Zoom, the rest of Labour’s candidates would be stepping up.

Sepuloni will likely be the focus while Hipkins is indisposed. It’s understood a reminder has been sent to Labour’s candidates and staff about the current health advice concerning Covid-19.

While it was no longer mandated to isolate when infected, any candidates who tested positive would follow the same process as Hipkins, like Labour’s Dunedin candidate Rachel Brooking was currently doing after she also tested positive.

Those candidates who had been at events with Hipkins in recent days had been advised to keep monitoring for symptoms and test if they start feeling poorly.

Senior Labour figure Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni speaks at a Labour rally in West Auckland after Chris Hipkins goes down with Covid. Photo / Brett Phibbs

It’s understood a similar message will be conveyed to National candidates today.

In reaction to Hipkins’ test result, Luxon confirmed to media he would also isolate until a negative test or five days was up if he contracted the virus.

However, he said a positive test would do little to slow National’s campaign and suspected it would be the same for Labour.

“I imagine it’s going to be very frustrating for [Hipkins], but he’ll bounce back pretty quickly and the campaign can continue.”

With advance voting open, it was understood Luxon would be casting his vote today, following his appearance on Newstalk ZB’s Leaders’ Breakfast, where the National leader would face questions for two hours from host Mike Hosking.

National’s 100-day plan contained more than a dozen policies the party wanted to advance quickly. The plan suggested legislation would be introduced relating to those priorities, not that they would be passed into law within that time.

Despite his eagerness for haste, Luxon confirmed he would follow due process with respect to how a bill becomes a law. National had repeatedly criticised the Labour Government for its use of urgency in the House, which allowed bills to be fast-tracked through the legislative process.

Luxon wants to see politicians working closer to Christmas to get more done. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

The Green Party co-leaders, also in Auckland, chose to hit out at the two major party leaders, calling them “bland” and uninspiring for voters.

Marama Davidson and James Shaw also unveiled its top nine priorities - akin to “pledge cards” already produced by both National and Labour - for any potential governing negotiations come October 15, with an income guarantee, wealth tax and warm, dry, clean-energy homes at the top of the agenda.

The party has also released an independent fiscal review of its election policies, conducted by Infometrics, which also reviewed Labour’s policies.

The review found the Greens’ policies, which involved a much higher level of spending than Labour, would be more than accounted for by revenue changes such as a wealth tax over a four-year period.

The review did note the Greens’ policies would see debt increase very slightly but reach a surplus at the same time Labour and National forecasted - 2027. It also warned the tax revenue forecast was at the “higher” end of estimates, with potential for tax avoidance with new income taxes and the wealth tax being brought in.

“The bland proposals put forward by other parties do not represent our future,” Davidson said.

Speaking to media, Shaw - also expected to vote today - acknowledged there were some concerns in the public about policies such as a wealth tax and in properly explaining it, but said it wasn’t about attacking the wealthy, but tackling poverty.

He also rejected the criticism it could push capital offshore, claiming New Zealand was the only country in the OECD without a form of tax on wealth - such as wealth, capital gains, stamp duty and/or inheritance.