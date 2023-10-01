National Party leader Christopher Luxon will set out his case to become the next prime minister during an extended interview for Newstalk ZB’s Leaders Breakfast.

Luxon will be questioned for two hours by host Mike Hosking on various topics including crime, tax, education, health and potential coalition partners.

Luxon’s appearance on the Leaders Breakfast on Newstalk ZB will begin at 7am and end at 9am.

The Herald will publish live updates in this story throughout the two-hour interview.

The National leader is coming off releasing his plan for what he expects to achieve within his first 100 days in government if elected.

Luxon announced the plan before a raucous crowd of National supporters in an Albany hall, where he bemoaned the alleged slow work-rate of the Labour Government.

National leader Christopher Luxon speaking to enthusiastic supporters in an Albany hall. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He later told media he intended to work longer than previous governments if elected, saying he would want the House to continue sitting until a few days before Christmas.

Luxon also said he advocated for the House to resume sooner after the Christmas break than it had done in the past.

The National leader was expected to cast his vote today following the Leaders Breakfast interview.

Yesterday, Labour released its election manifesto but the occasion was largely overshadowed by the absence of leader Chris Hipkins, who yesterday tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a spokesperson, Hipkins would be isolating for five days or until he returned a negative test result.

While he would attend some events and hold some media interviews via Zoom, it was expected other senior Labour figures would take over the more public-facing roles, particularly Carmel Sepuloni.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.