Christopher Luxon speaks to the media while on the West Coast.

The latest political poll at 6pm will reveal whether National needs the support of New Zealand First, and if Labour has started to turn its fortunes around or has hit the canvas.

The 1News Verian poll comes just 10 days out from the election on October 14 and days after advance voting opened.

The last poll, revealed a week ago, showed National and Act needed the support of NZ First to form a government. National was down 1 point to 36 per cent and Act was steady on 12 per cent. That gave National 45 seats and Act 15 - a total of 60 seats, one short of the 61 needed to form a government.

The same poll gave Labour 33 seats, Greens 17 and Te Pāti Māori two, adding up to 52 - well short of the threshold.

NZ First meanwhile was on 6 per cent - up 1 point on the week before, and another of multiple recent polls having the party above the 5 per cent threshold to enter Parliament.

Leader Winston Peters has been holding packed public meetings across the country and support for a return to Parliament looks increasingly likely.

Peters has refused to work with Labour again, meaning his only option of getting into Government is with National.

National leader Luxon long put off even acknowledging Peters was on the radar, but after successive polls had NZ First over the threshold, he confirmed National would work with NZ First alongside Act - if it needed their support.

Despite this, Luxon has been using nearly every media opportunity to state working NZ First was his “last resort” to keep Labour out of government.

Labour, meanwhile, will be hoping leader Chris Hipkins’ form in the Newshub leaders’ debate last week and newfound energy on the campaign, alongside consistent attacks on National’s tax and welfare plans, will see the party turn around its poor polling.

It will also be hoping Hipkins’ bout of Covid-19 and five days in isolation off the campaign trail won’t have done any further damage.

That last poll had Hipkins and Luxon tied in the preferred Prime Minister stakes.

Both were on 23 per cent, no change from the previous week.