A new Newshub Reid Research poll will be published this evening, which is being pitched by the television network as “dramatic”.

The last Newshub-Reid Resarch poll, taken between September 3-9, had National on 40.9 per cent and Act on 10.1 per cent, enough to form a government. Labour was on 26.8 per cent with the Greens on 12.3 per cent. Tē Pāti Māori were on 3.1 per cent and New Zealand First were on 4.6 per cent.

This poll is likely to be the first public poll to take in the period following the first leaders’ debate last week. The 1News-Verian poll published last week only captured a fraction of the aftermath to that debate.

The poll comes on the back of a dramatic political event that will not be captured by the poll: National leader Christopher Luxon’s decision to rule-in working with New Zealand First and Winston Peters.

Luxon said he preferred a National-Act coalition: “I believe that Government would be in the best interests of New Zealanders at this very uncertain time”.

“However, if New Zealand First is returned to Parliament, and I need to pick up the phone to Mr Peters to keep Labour and the coalition of chaos out, I will make that call,” Luxon said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the next election would be close. He warned that New Zealand First in a National cabinet would be a “handbrake” on climate action.

He joked that for “once in my life” he agreed with Act leader David Seymour, which was on the subject of how New Zealand First would work in Cabinet.

“Any benefits they’ll [Kiwis] get from tax cuts will well and truly disappear from the extra costs they’ll face.”

Hipkins was in New Plymouth announcing Labour’s climate manifesto.

He said he would like the climate change minister to be a Cabinet position in future. Climate Change Minister James Shaw has been outside of Cabinet for the last two terms.

The Herald publishes a “poll of polls”, which simulates an election based on a variety of polls. The most recent version of that will be published tomorrow morning.