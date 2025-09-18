Jamie Beaton reportedly considered a run for Parliament, standing for National in Tāmaki.

Education entrepreneur Jamie Beaton considered running for National in the Auckland seat of Tāmaki, currently held by Act’s Brooke van Velden.

BusinessDesk reported that it understood Beaton had explored challenging van Velden for the seat, which has been historically held for the most part by National, before it was taken by Act in 2023.

He reportedly began outreach work, including raising funds for the party. But as the selection process progressed, his name dropped off a list of potential candidates, BusinessDesk said.

Beaton is best known as a co-founder of Crimson Education, which helps students gain admission to top global universities.

The Herald approached his representatives last week to ask about a potential run for Parliament. They confirmed he had “no intention” of entering politics.