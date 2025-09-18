“My focus remains on the Crimson Group and the business’ global growth trajectory,” Beaton said.
“I’m proud of the impact we have made over the years and, more than ever, I feel a strong desire to give back. After reflecting deeply on how I can do this most meaningfully, I believe that, as Crimson continues to grow internationally, so too does our potential to make a difference – both personally for me, through mentoring others, and collectively, through more structured initiatives.
“These include scholarships, our new hybrid school as part of Crimson Global Academy and exciting collaborations like the University of Auckland Business School’s entrepreneurship programme.
“I am committed to creating positive impact through the Crimson Group and look forward to continuing to give back as we grow.”
Beaton has recently been advocating for changes to New Zealand’s secondary school qualification. He said the “NCEA is broken” in a Herald column last month.
That came as the Government announced it was scrapping the NCEA in favour of a new qualifications regime.