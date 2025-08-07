Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

NCEA is broken and scrapping it is the right call - Jamie Beaton

By Jamie Beaton
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Education Minister Erica Stanford tried to get Labour up to speed on the change process. Video / Mark Mitchell
Opinion by Jamie Beaton
Jamie Beaton is the co-founder CEO of Crimson Education

THE FACTS

  • Education Minister Erica Stanford has announced plans to scrap NCEA, replacing it with new certificates from 2028.
  • The reforms aim to address “credit counting” by introducing foundational literacy and numeracy tests.
  • Concerns include increased pressure on students and loss of flexibility in subject choices.

For too long, New Zealand’s education system has been content to drift in a sea of mediocrity. Everyone has known for a long time that NCEA is broken. Thirteen years ago, when I finished high school, it was widely recognised among my peers that the system was too

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save