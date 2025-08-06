Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Opinion: NCEA isn’t perfect but New Zealand shouldn’t forget why it was introduced in the first place – The Conversation

By David Pomeroy
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

From 2028, Year 11 students will take foundational literacy and numeracy tests. Photo / 123rf

From 2028, Year 11 students will take foundational literacy and numeracy tests. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by David Pomeroy
David Pomeroy is the senior lecturer in mathematics education at the University of Canterbury.

THE FACTS

  • Education Minister Erica Stanford has announced plans to scrap NCEA, replacing it with new certificates from 2028.
  • The reforms aim to address “credit counting” by introducing foundational literacy and numeracy tests.
  • Concerns include increased pressure on students and loss of flexibility in subject choices.

Education Minister Erica Stanford has called time on “credit-counting”, announcing plans to scrap the National Certificate of Educational Achievement.

Under the proposed changes, from 2028, Level 1 of the National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) will be replaced by foundational literacy and numeracy tests, dramatically reducing the amount

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save