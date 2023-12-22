Voyager 2023 media awards
Editorial: Will 2024 be stormy and bitter? Or cathartic for fear and resentment?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon, Act leader David Seymour, and NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

Years that bring a change of government are often a watershed in the country’s direction. This one, 2023, will be remembered for an astonishing reversal of an even more astonishing election three years ago.

