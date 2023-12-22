National leader Christopher Luxon, Act leader David Seymour, and NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Years that bring a change of government are often a watershed in the country’s direction. This one, 2023, will be remembered for an astonishing reversal of an even more astonishing election three years ago.

Labour had won an absolute majority of the vote, a feat rare under Westminster rules and thought practically impossible under proportional representation. Yet within three years the Government’s bubble had burst.

The election year began with the stunning resignation of its exhausted Prime Minister, followed by a “bonfire” of policies that were not making much progress anyway. When it came to the campaign, the Government did not try to defend its record, it went to defeat sniping at its opponents.

“Let’s get the country back on track,” said National. “Let’s get our country back,” chorused New Zealand First. Act’s “real change” was on the same pitch. The coming year will show whether they can remain in three-part harmony.

National’s “track” is primarily a restoration of the low inflation economy and budget discipline prevailing before the pandemic. NZ First’s line was a more basic appeal to voters who feel they are losing the country to a “woke” cultural elite. Act agrees with both but wants to go further.

New Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has won an election after a single term in Parliament, unprecedented in our lifetime. He has the calm manner and unfailing good humour he needs to keep the capricious Winston Peters and the determined David Seymour on the same page.

Luxon will need the same qualities to keep the country together as Seymour promotes a bill to remove or redefine references to the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi in legislation. Already Te Pati Māori, having won most of the Māori electorates this year, has demonstrated it can mobilise nationwide support for Te Tiriti which they believe did not give sovereignty to the Crown.

The coming year could be bitter and stormy – or it could turn out that this year’s election was cathartic for fear and resentment of Labour’s promotion of Māori. Luxon is well placed to reconcile the country to cultural change, for the same reason Labour was better placed to reform the economy. Change can be easier to accept from the party that comes from the opposite direction.

But the coalition’s first task is to get inflation and debt down, which may require a more root and branch purge of the public spending than Finance Minister Nicola Willis has announced so far. The state services are probably riddled with virtual signalling programmes that are doing very little.

Education is another task demanding the new Government’s vigorous attention. Teachers will protest at National’s insistence on the basics as they always do, but children’s declining achievement levels and poor attendance need urgent improvement.

So does crime. The “ram raids” of recent years and the spectacle of a town closing its shops and schools for a gang funeral have deeply disturbed people and they want to see stronger law enforcement.

The new Government promises a more pragmatic government than the last. It is more likely to make decisions it knows can be delivered. That will make a change.