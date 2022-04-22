Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Derek Cheng: The verdict on Jacinda Ardern's overseas trip and the value of 'face to face'

6 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shares a light-hearted moment with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the their joint press conference in Tokyo. Photo / Supplied

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shares a light-hearted moment with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the their joint press conference in Tokyo. Photo / Supplied

Derek Cheng
By
Derek Cheng

Senior writer

ANALYSIS:

One moment she's smiling at dancing kiwifruit mascots, the next she's sitting down with the leader of a world powerhouse for the first time and agreeing to step up intelligence-sharing.

Jacinda Ardern's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.