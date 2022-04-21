Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Derek Cheng: Jacinda Ardern's intelligence agreement with Japan packs practical and symbolic punch

4 minutes to read
Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern and Fumio Kishida during their bilateral talks in Tokyo. Photo / Supplied

Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern and Fumio Kishida during their bilateral talks in Tokyo. Photo / Supplied

Derek Cheng
By
Derek Cheng

Senior writer

ANALYSIS

It's the timing of the move towards intelligence-sharing between New Zealand and Japan that seems of particular note.

The announcement itself - by Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern and Fumio Kishida - may

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.