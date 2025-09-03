Advertisement
Deputy PM David Seymour says parts of Auckland plan ‘not necessary’. He plans to lobby council and Housing Minister Chris Bishop for changes

Thomas Coughlan
By
NZ Herald
7 mins to read

David Seymour says the Auckland plans "will have negative unintended consequences".

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour said he will try to prevail upon the Auckland Council and Housing Minister Chris Bishop to make changes to the city’s new draft plan, which will reshape the city’s skyline, enabling 2 million new homes.

He supported changes that would scale back plans to intensify

