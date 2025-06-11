Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Defence Force’s Waiōuru housing project stalls after Ngāti Rangi deal falls over - sources

RNZ
7 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 12 2025. Video / Herald NOW

By Phil Pennington of RNZ

The Defence Force’s flagship project to fix up poor housing that is bad for soldiers’ health has failed to break ground two years after it was funded, according to sources in Waiōuru.

None of the 50 houses promised for Waiōuru have been started, according to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics