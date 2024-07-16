Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Waiōuru Military Camp housing stock to be increased, upgraded in $490m project

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton (centre) and Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley (second left) met NZ Defence Force personnel Senior Warrant Officer Joe Taipari (left), estate manager Phil Gurnsey and Colonel Lisa Kelliher to discuss housing development plans at Waiōuru Military Camp.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton (centre) and Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley (second left) met NZ Defence Force personnel Senior Warrant Officer Joe Taipari (left), estate manager Phil Gurnsey and Colonel Lisa Kelliher to discuss housing development plans at Waiōuru Military Camp.

The New Zealand Defence Force plans to spend $490 million on its Waiōuru housing estate over the next 25 years, with the project to include new builds and upgrades of existing properties.

The first $75m stage of the Homes for Families project will result in 50 new homes being built on newly developed land in partnership with local iwi Ngāti Rangi.

The Defence Force (NZDF) estimates it needs 211 homes to support military and civilian personnel in Waiōuru and plans to modernise a further 161 homes in stage two of the project.

Phil Gurnsey, general manager of estate strategy, defence estate and infrastructure, said the Waiōuru training facilities needed to support all three NZDF services as well as other government agencies and international partners.

“Over the next 25 years, we plan to spend around $490m on our Waiōuru housing estate including new builds, upgrades, maintenance, and utilities’ costs in support of NZDF operations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The ability to offer warm, dry, modern housing is a critical component in attracting and retaining personnel to Waiōuru and looking after their wellbeing.

“It also provides the flexibility to post regular force members and their whānau to Waiōuru at short notice.”

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton and Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley met senior Defence Force personnel to discuss how the council could support the development plan at the Waiōuru training base.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Manley said the council had a pivotal role in assisting any large-scale housing or other development project in the district to run as smoothly as possible.

“By taking a proactive approach we can help ensure that any large-scale development proceeds smoothly, complies with legislative requirements, and [is] completed on time and within budget.

“Council’s support of Homes for Families helps ensure a safer and more connected community while enhancing the region’s resilience.”

The council’s relationship with the NZDF was of paramount importance, reflecting a long history of co-operation and mutual assistance, Manley said.

Gurnsey said that co-operation underscored “our shared commitment to community development and resilience, ensuring that Waiōuru remains a thriving and supportive environment for both military personnel and local residents”.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle