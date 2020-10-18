Website of the Year

Politics

David Fisher: One final election spent in pursuit of Winston Peters

6 minutes to read

Winston Peters didn't have a cross word to say - or any words. Photo / David Fisher

David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

One of the great mysteries of political life is where to find Winston Peters on the morning after an election.

The answer, almost always, is "not where you want him".

And so, after a late

