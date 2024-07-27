The Green Party is this morning expected to announce how it’s going to handle the future of former Green, now independent, MP Darleen Tana who quit after a report into her involvement with alleged migrant exploitation at her husband’s business.

A press conference from the Green Party’s AGM in Christchurch, where the Greens were yesterday open about the fact they would discuss what to do about Tana, is being held this morning.

Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick said Greens would hold a special general meeting on September 1 to decide whether to invoke the party-hopping rule in relation to former MP Tana.

Swarbrick and co-leader Marama Davidson said they had written to Tana asking her to stand down.

But they would not write to the Speaker seeking the removal of Tana unless they had the clear support of the party membership.

Davidson tried multiple times on Friday to get hold of Tana to seek her resignation but was not successful, Swarbrick said.

“We will only progress with the use of the law, with the backing of our MPs and members,” she said.

Swarbrick said 200 delegates would decide on what path the party takes. She hoped for a unanimous decision but said 75% support among delegates was the threshold.

Tana had been given 21 days to respond to the co-leaders’ letter.

Former Green list MP Darleen Tana. Photo / Mark Mitchell

While her party had started the formal process of removing Tana under the party-hopping law, Swarbrick said it would not proceed in using the law without the full backing of the party.

She said this initial step did not require a vote from members - but added that some members had expressed concerns about using a law that the party had traditionally opposed.

Tana was not the only thing on the agenda yesterday. New Green co-leader Swarbrick challenged her members to help deliver on her campaign promise to grow the party into the dominant force on the left of New Zealand politics.

This AGM is Swarbrick’s first as co-leader, and one which she led alone after co-leader Davidson took leave to battle cancer, Swarbrick challenged members to “look at ourselves in the mirror and consider whether we want to evolve as a Party”.

She challenged the party that prefers the principles of consensus to those of compromise and often fails to value the importance of moulding itself into a larger and more powerful political force.

“There’s no point in us knowing we were right if we’re left clinging to our mountains of evidence when the last tree is cut down. If we believe the country needs us, we need the people of this country with us,” Swarbrick said.

She paid tribute to Green co-leaders of the past, saying the party needed to “remember and celebrate those who helped get us to where we are today”, but she urged members not to be bound by that history.

“Right here and right now, we are the ones making that history,” she said.

While there were any number of issues to which Swarbrick could be alluding, only one appeared to be on most people’s minds: whether to compromise on the party’s longstanding opposition to waka-jumping laws in order to eject Tana from Parliament.

Swarbrick was coy about this interpretation of her speech when speaking to media, but conceded that references to the public losing their trust in politicians when they don’t “come through with what they’ve promised” could be read as a reference to Tana.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.



