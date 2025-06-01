Dame Jacinda Ardern pictured on October 14 at Auckland's Diwali Festival, the day after she found out she was pregnant. Photo / File
In a couple of days, former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern’s much anticipated memoir will be released, offering an insight into the personal and public challenges that defined her five years in office.
It will offer Ardern’s unique perspective on some of New Zealand’s most difficult events in livingmemory: the 2019 mosque terrorist attacks, the eruption of Whakaari White Island, and the Covid-19 pandemic.
But her book, A Different Kind of Power, also takes readers behind-the-scenes of her life including her rise to political power, juggling first-time motherhood as a world leader, personal advice from Queen Elizabeth II and the full details on her decision to step down as Prime Minister.
She also describes bracing “for the worst” following the announcement of her pregnancy. Ardern would become only the second woman in history to have a baby in office.
“I was a public figure, used to judgment and scrutiny. Now I was pregnant and unwed. I was also new to the job,” Ardern says in her book, revealed in an extract published by the Guardian.
While in London for Commonwealth heads of government meeting (Chogm), she had a meeting with Queen Elizabeth.
“She had, of course, raised children in the public eye, so in our private meeting I asked if she had any advice. ‘You just get on with it,’ she said simply. She sounded so matter of fact, just as my grandma Margaret might have.”
In her valedictory speech at Parliament, Ardern, adorned in a kākahu, said she hoped she had shown people that you can be anxious, sensitive, kind, a mother or not, a nerd, a crier and a hugger – and “you can be all of these things, and not only can you be here, you can lead, just like me”.
“I leave knowing I was the best mother I could be. You can be that person, and you can be here.”
Today, Ardern lives in the United States with her family. She received an honorary doctorate from Harvard University, where she leads a course in empathetic leadership.
She remains patron for the Christchurch Call, an initiative she started to eradicate extremist content online after the terrorist attacks.
International magazines such as Forbes and Time have ranked her among the world’s most powerful or influential leaders. Fortune named her number one of 50 of the world’s greatest leaders. And in a different vein, that same year, she had a flightless wētā species named after her.
But as she said during her final speech in Parliament, she is happy to be known as “Neve’s mum”.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
A Different Kind of Power will be published on Tuesday, June 3.
