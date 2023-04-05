A recap of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's final address to New Zealand Parliament. Video / NZ Herald

Reaction to former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s valedictory speech has poured in from across the globe as clips from the emotional address go viral. Responses range from glowing praise to bitter criticism.

Yesterday’s speech capped more than five years as Prime Minister of New Zealand, marked by a series of tragedies in the mosque attacks, Whakaari eruption, Covid-19 pandemic - and Ardern’s globally respected responses to them.

That global respect formed the tenor of much of the international coverage, but critics of her politics and leadership style also took the opportunity to sound off.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave an emotional valedictory speech. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Washington Post described her style of governance as “empathetic” and said she had become a “liberal feminist icon” around the world, while noting that her reputation in Aotearoa was more mixed, adding that she was “dogged throughout her term by sexist remarks and comments on her youth”.

Agence France Pressed (AFP) took a similar tone, writing: “Despite her glittering reputation on the international stage, Ardern was far from universally adored at home”.

“She became a lightning rod for online abuse as her premiership wore on, and was regularly targeted in social media posts filled with violent and sexist language,” it added.

The New York Times praised Ardern’s “cool head” and said she had nimbly navigated various national tragedies.

“Following Donald J. Trump’s ascent to power in the United States, and as concerns rose about the erosion of norms of political civility, she was cited by many as a dazzling liberal alternative, championing a politics of kindness,” the newspaper wrote.

On the Instagram page for the New York Times, where the video of the speech drew a huge response, many heaped praise on Ardern and compared her to the current crop of US leaders.

“Just imagine! A world led by sensitive, kind people,” one wrote.

“Does anyone else see the stark difference between American leaders and this woman?” another asked.

“She is truly one of the best leaders of our generation,” offered another.

A visitor from New Zealand took a very contrary view, writing: “Her and the Labour Party have ruined our country”.

Right-wing UK outlet The Spectator was particularly unsparing, as was New Zealand-born journalist Dan Wootton, a frequent Ardern critic.

Wootton said she was “the reigning queen of the woke world” in a column for the Daily Mail.

He labelled her as “heartless” and “anti-science” in a stream of invective that leaned heavily on her handling of the Covid pandemic.

“As a proud dual citizen of Britain and New Zealand, I have watched with horror from afar as she turned my once-united birth country into an authoritarian hellscape during the Covid pandemic, tearing society apart,” the outspoken right-wing pundit thundered.

The Spectator was more vicious still in its Steerpike column, writing that the speech was “one last display of egotistical over-excitement” and comparing the farewell to what it called the “self-indulgent grandstanding of Nicola Sturgeon’s farewell press conference”.

Deputy Prime Grant Robertson hugs former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after her valedictory speech. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Laughter and tears

Fiance Clarke Gayford and their young daughter Neve were front and centre in a packed public gallery full of family and friends and colleagues, including former prime ministers, iwi leaders, public health officials and members of the Islamic community.

In a speech full of laughter and tears, Ardern went through her achievements and reflected on where more work had to be done, particularly on child poverty and climate change calling for MPs to “take the politics out of it”, while acknowledging the “weight” of carrying a country on her shoulders at times.

“I still struggle to talk about March 15,” she said referring to the terrorist attack that killed 51 Muslim worshippers.

This photo of Jacinda Ardern went around the world after the mosque attacks. Photo / Getty Images

‘You can be that person, and be here’

She also shared a strong message to those thinking about entering politics but not thinking they are tough enough.

She revealed she was a “worrier”, anxious and sensitive, a crier and a hugger, a mother. She even went to former colleague Trevor Mallard “for advice on how to harden up” - an anecdote that drew howls of laughter.

She revealed she was often so nervous before Question Time she couldn’t eat.

“You can be that person, and be here,” Ardern said.

She also shared a deeply personal experience of when she and Gayford were trying to conceive a child, just before becoming Labour leader in 2017.

“I had not long experienced a failed IVF round when I became leader of the Labour Party.

“I thought I had found myself on a path that meant I wouldn’t be a mother.

“Rather than process that, I campaigned to become Prime Minister,” she said to laughter.

“A rather good distraction as far as they go.”