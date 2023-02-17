Focus Live: Cyclone Gabrielle: Officials hold press conference

Government officials will shortly provide the latest information on the Cyclone Gabrielle response as reports emerge of another death in Hawke’s Bay and the water crisis in Gisborne continues.

Five days after the peak of the storm at least nine Kiwi families mourning tragic deaths from Cyclone Gabrielle, while emergency teams continue to hunt for missing people and rush urgent food and water supplies to isolated communities.

The tragedy has hit hard in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti Gisborne, where seven people have now been confirmed dead, including a 2-year-old girl and the father of a rugby league star. Two others - volunteer firefighters - died after a landslip at Muriwai.

Civil Defence says the landslide risk in Piha and Muriwai remains high. About 20 homes were evacuated in Piha due to land instability, and an exclusion zone is in place for a large part of Muriwai.

At 1pm Government officials including NEMA acting emergency management director Roger Ball, police Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier and Fire and Emergency NZ’s Paul Turner will provide the latest on the cyclone aftermath and response.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday warned there were also “grave fears” for others, given 4549 people were still listed as uncontactable by whānau and friends.

Almost 2000 people also remained in evacuation centres in Hawke’s Bay, while potentially up to 1000 residents in that region and Tairāwhiti were beyond the reach of emergency services.

Teams – including a specialist Australian crew flying in to help – were keenly focused on establishing regular contact with cut-off communities and restoring essential services to the wider areas where food, water, power and communications remained in limited supply.

Water was an acute problem in Gisborne, with authorities yesterday declaring a crisis and asking residents to stop using the precious resource.

Napier in Hawke’s Bay was also still without power on Friday evening, leaving thousands without refrigerated food and internet connections.

Hipkins said that – having now toured both regions - the scale of the devastation he witnessed was horrific.

“Life on the ground in the affected areas is incredibly tough, and it’s going to be for some time to come,” he said.







