Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Crime data: Reduction in overall violent crime victims, but uptick in victims of sexual assault

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Increase in drug deaths sparks concern. Massive overnight flower nursery fire. Auckland braces for strong gales. Video / NZ Herald

A new community beat team is being rolled out in Henderson in West Auckland as new data shows another reduction in overall victims of violent crime.

The latest New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey (NZCVS) data show that in the 12 months to May, there were 156,000 victims of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save