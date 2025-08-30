“When compared to October 2023, there were 3000 fewer victims of family violence (8% decrease) and 40,000 fewer victims of non-family violence (26% decrease),” the NZCVS said.

However, there has been an increase in sexual assault victims, with 3000 more between February and May.

“This increase means that the number of victims of sexual assault was above the baseline number. There were 2000 more victims of sexual assault (3% increase) between October 2023 (76,000 victims) and May 2025.”

There has been a continued decline in the number of non-sexual assaults and robberies since June 2024.

While the number of violent crime victims in Auckland increased from October 2023 and June 2024, it has fallen since then.

“There were 5000 fewer victims of violent offences (9% decrease) in Auckland in May 2025 (46,000), compared to February 2025 (50,000). Compared to October 2023 (62,000), there were 16,000 victims (26% decrease).

“In other regions, the trends since the peak in June 2024, have not been as consistent as in Auckland. For example, Canterbury saw a large decrease in the number of victims between October 2024 and February 2025. However, in May 2025, it was the region with the largest increase of victims.

“In May 2025, there were 28,000 victims of violent crimes in Canterbury. This was 8000 more victims (43% increase) than February 2025 (20,000 victims) and 4000 more victims (15% increase) than October 2023 (24,000 victims).”

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith highlighted there were 4000 fewer Māori victims than in February, “a 9% decrease on the last update”.

“Māori are disproportionately more likely to be the victims of crime, so this is another positive step in the right direction,” Goldsmith said.

While the number of Pākehā victims has risen 9000 compared to February, there has been a large decrease for victims of other ethnicities. There were 9000 fewer of these victims than in February.

The number of victims is down in May across the three ethnic groups compared with October 2023.

The minister said the data were volatile and there was more work to do to keep the numbers down, adding that there were still 156,000 victims too many.

Alongside the latest statistics, the Government also announced Henderson will be the home of the newest community beat squad.

Over the past year, 63 beat officers have been rolled out in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Rotorua and New Plymouth.

The Henderson team of seven will take that number to 70 when they begin in the next few weeks.

“Lifting the presence of police officers in our communities is one of this Government’s law-and-order priorities,” Police Minister Mark Mitchell said.

“Having police visible out on our streets goes a long way to deterring crime and ensuring the public are and feel safe.”

Mitchell said that from August 2024 to the end of July 2025, beat teams in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch racked up 16,498 foot patrol hours. That compares with 7749 in the previous year, he said.

“With the six, soon to be seven, beat teams, as well as Retail Crime Units or operations now running across most of the country’s police districts, we will continue to see this highly visible police presence having an impact.”

Waitematā West Area Commander Simon Walker said the police had been working on strengthening their presence around Henderson businesses and public spaces for some time.

“Our team has been selected and are now preparing for their first day on the beat. Police will be sharing more information with the community very shortly around the launch of the Henderson Beat Team.”

Earlier this year, a Curia poll commissioned by the Taxpayers’ Union found 66% of New Zealanders felt “more safe” seeing police officers on beat patrols, with just 10% feeling less safe and 20% feeling no difference. The rest were unsure.

That followed remarks from Wellington Central MP Tamatha Paul, who claimed her constituents didn’t want to see officers “everywhere” and that for some people “it makes them feel less safe”, arguing that their presence suggests “you might not be safe there”.

