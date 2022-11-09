Regular attendance, defined as more than 90 per cent of class time, dropped to 39.9 per cent in term 2 - a 20-point drop on 2021. Photo / Thinkstock

Regular attendance, defined as more than 90 per cent of class time, dropped to 39.9 per cent in term 2 - a 20-point drop on 2021. Photo / Thinkstock

The number of children regularly attending school plummeted to a record low of 40 per cent in term 2 as Covid-19 ripped through the country.

Record low levels of school attendance hit Māori and Pasifika hardest with just 27 per cent and 26 per cent respectively attending school regularly (attending more than 90 per cent of the time).

There was also a dramatic difference based on socioeconomic factors, with just 25 per cent of deciles 1 and 2 attending regularly compared to just under 50 per cent of deciles 9 and 10.

The latest Ministry of Education data showed overall 39.9 per cent of all students were attending school regularly in term 2.

This was down from 57.7 per cent in term 2 2019 pre-Covid, 64.2 per cent in 2020 and 59.7 per cent in 2021. In term 1 this year it was 46 per cent.

In term 2, regular attendance decreased to the lowest since 2011 for all decile groups. Higher decile groups decreased slightly more than lower deciles from 2021 to 2022: deciles 9-10 decreased 21.4 percentage points while deciles 1-2 decreased 18.5 percentage points.

In its report, the Ministry said during term 2 there was a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in the community which remained high during the term.

These absences made up 8.6 per cent of all term time in term 2 2022, up from 5.3 per cent in 2021 (3.3 percentage point difference).

“The increase in medical absences indicates that students and their parents have chosen to follow Ministry of Health advice i.e. for students to stay home if unwell,” the report said.

At the same time, rates of irregular absence, moderate absence, and chronic absence increased and were at their highest since 2011.

Since 2021, irregular attendance has increased 7.2 percentage points; moderate absence has increased 6.5 percentage points; and chronic absence has increased 6.1 percentage points.

Chronic absence (attending 70 per cent or less of the term) increased to 13.8 per cent in term 2 - up from 7.3 per cent in the same term in 2019, pre-Covid.

Justified absences (including illness) made up 10.4 per cent of time in term 2 2022 - up from 6.7 per cent in 2021, and unjustified absences made up 5.9 per cent of time in term 2 2022, up from 4.6 per cent in 2021.

In May, the Ministry of Education published an attendance and engagement strategy called setting out 13 priorities to increase attendance and engagement with targets.

By 2026, the Ministry wants to increase the number of children attending regularly (over 90 per cent of the term, or on average more than 9 days a fortnight) to 75 per cent.

The latest data comes as an Education Review Office report released today warned New Zealand had worse school attendance than other English-speaking countries and many parents didn’t care if their children missed classes.

The office said it found four in 10 parents were comfortable with their child missing a week or more of school per term and a third of students did not see going to school every day as that important.

The report, Missing Out: Why Aren’t Our Children Going to School?, said even missing two days of class per term was linked to lower achievement.

It found families were keeping children home due to illness, but also because they were tired, in poor mental health, or being bullied.

It recommended schools stress the importance of regular attendance, alert parents when children were not attending, and make school more enjoyable.

The report said regular attendance, defined as attending more than 90 per cent of the time, fell from 70 per cent of students in 2015 to just 58 per cent in 2019 before reaching 64 per cent in 2020 and 60 per cent in 2021.

It said in Australia 73 per cent of students attended regularly in 2019 and regular attendance was above 80 per cent in the UK, Republic of Ireland, USA and Ontario in Canada where benchmarks for regular attendance ranged from 89-92 per cent and the figures dated from 2015/16 through to 2020/21.

Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has been approached for comment.































